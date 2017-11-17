Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Wilsonville

Crews responded to a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Wilsonville Friday evening.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, the crash occurred on Wilsonville Road at Willamette Way at 5 p.m.

The Wilsonville Police Department said a man was walking his dog when he was struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the dog was not injured.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Firefighters expect the road to be closed for several hours and advise drivers to avoid the area if possible.

