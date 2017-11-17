Deputies asking for the public’s help with Beaverton fire investigation

Detectives in Washington County are asking for the public’s help with the investigation into a suspicious house fire.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Southwest Nora Road in Beaverton just before noon Friday to assist Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue with a fire investigation.

Detectives and fire investigators determined that the fire at the abandoned house was set by someone but are still working to see if it was intentional.

The sheriff’s office noted that deputies investigated another fire at the same location in June but that investigators do not believe the two incidents are related.

Investigators said they believe there were witnesses in the area who may have seen the people responsible for setting the fire.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the fire to please call the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.