Timbers fans left with questions following Porter’s departure

The news of coach Caleb Porter’s departure was a big shock to Timbers fans, who are now left with big questions.

When fans walk by Providence Park and see the championship banner, many will say Porter was the driving force behind that victory.

He’s been an incredible influence on the team and the city Portland, and fans told FOX 12 they are stunned he’s leaving, calling it “a big hit for us.”

Timbers Army vice president Mike Coleman was up until 1 a.m. Friday, scouring social media for an explanation.

He told FOX 12 he wonders if Porter and owner Merrittt Paulson butted heads one too many times or if a better opportunity wooed him away.

Regardless, Coleman feels Porter elevated the dynamic between players and fans.

“Caleb, I think, deeply understood and appreciated the supporters in Portland, and I think the relationship he had with the Timbers Army was special,” he said.

Gary Jondahl owns the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill across from Providence Park. Like Coleman, he was equally shocked at the news of Porter’s departure, but thinks the Timbers popularity and legacy will stay strong.

“You know, that came out of the blue, for sure,” Jondahl told FOX 12. “This town’s crazy about soccer, and I’m sure they’re going to go out… Merrit Paulson will get another good coach, and we’re not going to skip a beat.”

Adding to the impact of Porter’s leaving is the fact that it is happening as the Timbers are trying to get more fans into the games. The major expansion project is underway and is set to add 4,000 more seats in Providence Park at a cost between $50-$55 million.

