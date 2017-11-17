Woman says father’s cremated remains were stolen from her car in NE Portland

A northeast Portland woman said her car has been broken into three times, and if that wasn’t frustrating enough, a thief got away with her father's ashes during the last break-in.

Anne Manning told FOX 12 the latest break-in happened early Tuesday morning when she said a thief jimmied the locks on her car that was parked right in front of her house.

Manning said the only items stolen that time were her insurance papers, registration and a package with her father's ashes.

She said the package has this black marking on it noting that cremated remains are inside. It was her plans to take the remains back home to Colorado.

Manning told FOX 12 she is very confused why someone would take the package and has a message for the person who did it.

“If you realize that they're ashes, from somebody's family and somebody who means a lot to the surviving relatives, please return him,” she said. “It's something you can't replace. It's not like a CD player or a radio or even an iPhone. It doesn't have any resale value.”

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.