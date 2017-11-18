Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man after hours-long standoff in Gresham

A man was finally arrested Friday evening by police and U.S. Marshals following a foot chase and an hours-long standoff in a Gresham neighborhood.

Bryan White, 29, was wanted out of the state of California on multiple felony warrants, including burglary and a weapons charge.

While he had been able to elude local authorities, marshals came into contact with him around 1:30 p.m. Friday. He ran away on foot, eventually jumping a fence and climbing onto the roof of a house near 178th Avenue and Pacific Street.

The occupants of the home were able to get out of the house safely, but White was armed with a knife and threatened to harm himself, prompting the standoff.

Crisis negotiators replied to the scene and were eventually able to help get White down from the roof so marshals could take him into custody.

The standoff closed 178th Avenue and Oregon Street for hours, but the areas have been reopened.

