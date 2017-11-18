Woodland teen fighting viral meningitis for the fifth time in 4 years

Miranda Neumann and her 14-year-old daughter Elianna, who has battled viral meningitis five times since the age of 10 (KPTV)

In an extremely rare case, a Washington 14-year-old has been diagnosed with viral meningitis for the fifth time.

Elianna Neumann of Woodland has been fighting the virus, which causes the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord to swell, since she was 10.

Doctors say viral meningitis is most common in young children, who usually get better on their own within a week or so. For the fifth time in the past four years, though, Elianna is battling the issue, leaving doctors baffled.

The teen checked out of the hospital Friday night and is now trying to recover at home. Elianna and her mother Miranda have been searching for answers to why issue keeps reoccurring.

“They just don’t know, we have no idea why it keeps coming back,” Miranda said.

“I usually just say it’s really complicated because it is,” Elianna added.

The mother and daughter share a special bond. They’ve spent a good chunk of the last four years together at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital.

Miranda said that while the two have become somewhat regulars at the hospital, their world comes to a halt every time they visit.

“When you’re here this often, people tend to forget about you, and I don’t mean that in a negative way, people's lives continue on,” she explained.” Now, this is the fifth time and doctors can’t give us answers.”

The recurring cases are taking a toll on Elianna. She has damage to the frontal lobe of her brain and suffers from epilepsy. The virus also affects her behavior, concentration and memory.

“I don’t want to live being depressed,” she said.

The haunting virus keeps coming back, but her mother said it’s no match for Elianna’s patience and remarkable outlook.

“She enjoys school, she’s my only child who enjoys school,” said Miranda.

Elianna is like any normal teen, she loves her friends, art and basketball.

“As soon as I’m better I’m going out to play,” she said. “I’ll just wrap my pick line, and go practice with them.”

Miranda said her daughter is a fighter, adding that someday she’ll make an excellent nurse. As for Elianna, she said that once she gets better, she wants to help kids just like her, ‘because I know what it’s like to be in the hospital.”

Miranda said Elianna has a donation account set up at Fibre Federal Credit Union in Cowlitz County. The family also has a Facebook page set up to document Elianna’s battle.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.