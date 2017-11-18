Vancouver 8-year-old collecting food, coats and money for the homeless

Neighbors in Vancouver said they have been touched by the actions of an 8-year-old boy who is doing whatever he can to help the homeless.

The young boy named William stands at the end of his driveway asking people to donate whatever they can to help those in need.

Since Tuesday, he's collected cans of food, clothes and $57. He's even wearing a bright orange sign asking for people to help.

William said he simply has one wish for people without a home, telling FOX 12 "I just want them to be warm."

"I'm just speechless. I don't know how to put it into words,” his mom Conna said. “It warms my heart and he's just an inspiration.”

William and his mom said they are very thankful for the community's support.

