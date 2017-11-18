Crews respond to Roseburg house fire

Crews in Roseburg responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the home on West Harrison Street just before 4:50 a.m.

When crews got there, light smoke was showing from the home.

Everyone got out of the house safely, and the fire was contained to the bathroom according to the Roseburg Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was investigated and determined to be caused by clothing being stored next to an operating electric wall heater in the bathroom.

A smoke detector was found in the residence but failed to operate due to a battery not being in place.

The Roseburg Fire department would like to remind citizens that a working smoke alarm saves lives. It is vital that you have a working smoke alarm in your home to ensure your family's safety from a fire. Working smoke alarms provide a critical early warning to a fire, allowing you vital minutes to escape, which increase your chances of survival.

