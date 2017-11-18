Police: Suspect arrested after shooting in Old Town; one person injured

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society saved 48 puppies and dogs found freezing inside an Alberta town’s dump.More >
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
Lincoln City Police have found the body of a Gresham woman who went missing Thursday night.More >
His mother saw this as a wonderful opportunity to teach him respect through a unique punishment that quickly gained attention online.More >
Two men were killed after the truck they were in went off an 80-foot embankment in Woodburn.More >
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit, the Forest Grove Police Department and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office for the operations over the past three months.More >
Brantley, a 6-year-old boy with an inoperable brain tumor, said all he wanted for Christmas this year was ornaments for his Christmas tree. When the sheriff's department found out, they made sure his dream came true.More >
Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after they robbed a 7-Eleven in southeast Portland.More >
Eight years ago, Hobby Lobby president Steve Green found a new way to express his Christian faith. His family's $4 billion arts and craft chain was already known for closing stores on Sundays, waging a Supreme Court fight over birth control and donating tens of millions of dollars to religious groups.More >
A man's body was found near Interstate 84 in Troutdale Friday afternoon, according to deputies.More >
