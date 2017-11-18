Police: Suspect arrested after shooting in Old Town; one person injured

A 24-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after a shooting in Old Town that left one person injured.

Portland police said officers responded to the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street just before 1:30 a.m. on the report of gunfire.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to several witnesses who provided information about what happened, the shooter's description, and his last known location.

Based on the information learned, officers located the suspect, identified as Alejandro R. Vance, near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street.

Officers continued to investigate the shooting and found evidence of gunfire at the original crime scene. Officers also found a firearm near Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street, according to police.

Police said as officers were investigating the shooting, a man arrived at a nearby hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Officers learned the victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and found that vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

According to police, the vehicle had been hit by bullets multiple times.

Based on information learned in the investigation, police believe Vance shot at the victim while he was in a vehicle near NW Couch St. and NW 4th Ave.

Vance was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempt aggravated murder, assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, and a post prison violation for previous conviction of attempt assault in the second degree.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

