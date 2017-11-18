Police: Two men arrested after robbing SE Portland 7-Eleven

Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after they robbed a 7-Eleven in southeast Portland.

Police said at 4:20 a.m. officers responded to the 7-Eleven, located at 10136 Southeast Washington Street, on the report of a robbery.

When officers arrived on scene they spoke with an employee who said two men entered the store and took two containers of beer. The employee tried to stop the men from taking the beer but one of the men threatened the employee with a knife.

The suspects left the store with the stolen beer and drove away in a green 1998 Acura Integra.

Police said an officer located the vehicle near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street and performed a traffic stop.

Officers found evidence of the robbery in the vehicle, as well as two people that matched the suspects' descriptions.

Sha Lun, 23, and Ju Wine, 26, were taken into custody. Both were lodged in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of robbery in the first degree and robbery in the second degree.

