Gresham woman reported missing in Lincoln City found dead

Lincoln City Police have found the body of a Gresham woman who went missing Thursday night.

Police said Jeanene Beck, who was visiting Lincoln City with her 23-year-old autistic son, had been out to dinner and returned to her room at the Rodeway Inn Thursday night. At 9 p.m. Beck left her motel room to have a cigarette. Her son reported her missing when she did not return.

Police said family and friends came to Lincoln City to help search for Beck.

On Friday at 9:40 p.m. police said Beck's body was found in the canal that runs behind the Rodeway Inn.

According to police, there were no visible signs of injury and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Oregon Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Sunday.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

The Lincoln County Major Crimes Team consists of detectives from Newport Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Toledo Police Department, and members of the Lincoln County District Attorney's Office in addition to the Lincoln City Police Department.

