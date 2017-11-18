Two people killed after truck goes off 80-foot embankment in Woodburn

Two men were killed after the truck they were in went off an 80-foot embankment in Woodburn.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said around 9:45 a.m. deputies were called out to the 2500 block of East Lincoln Street after a homeowner found a badly damaged vehicle in their farm field.

When deputies arrived on scene they found two men deceased inside the cab of the truck.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies believe the men were traveling east on East Lincoln when they failed to negotiate a curve, sending them over an estimated 80-foot embankment. The truck rolled onto its top, killing both people inside instantly.

Deputies said they believe the crash happened sometime over night and speed is being investigated as a factor.

The names of victims have not yet been released.

