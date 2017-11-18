Detectives investigating suspicious death in Troutdale - KPTV - FOX 12

Detectives investigating suspicious death in Troutdale

Posted: Updated:
(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
TROUTDALE, OR

A man's body was found near Interstate 84 in Troutdale Friday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said around 4 p.m. deputies responded to westbound I-84 near exit 17 to investigate the report of a body found.

The East County Major Crimes Team, which is comprised of detectives from the MCSO and the Gresham Police Department, responded to the scene along with detectives from the Oregon State Police. 

When detectives arrived to the scene they found the body of a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, with a medium build, brown hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a two-toned gray and black sweatshirt.

Investigators are calling the man's death "suspicious."

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call MCSO Detective Brad Robertson at 503-988-0358. 

