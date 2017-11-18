Early season snow prompts more ski area openings in Oregon

It was a big weekend in the Cascades where mountains of snow sent skiers, boarders, tubers, and snowshoers racing to enjoy a beautiful Saturday.

Mt. Hood Meadows opened a few lifts Saturday as part of preview weekend for the upcoming ski season.

“A lot of fresh powder between the trees,” Frank Scotello said.

Scotello was one of the hundreds who packed into the parking lot to get in some early season turns.

“Everybody in line is like super stoked and ready to go,” Scotello said.

“I’m a big kiteboarder, and kiteboarding season down on the river has stopped, now we are up in the mountains so looking forward to a great winter,” Adrian Braeunig said. “It has been a great first opening day.”

Farther down the mountain in Government Camp, the sounds of joyful screams and inner tubes sliding on the fresh snow filled the air.

"It’s super fun,” Daisy Ferguson said.

Ferguson was up enjoying the first day of tubing at Mount Hood Skibowl with her mom.

“There was some fog when we were driving but then when we got up here it was perfect,” Beth Colla said.

“My friend from Southern California is here to visit and she has never seen snow before so we are here to show her a good time,” Sheri Monaghan said.

Skibowl opened tubing Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and then cosmic tubing Saturday night from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

In Central Oregon, Mount Bachelor opened for the season Saturday as well. Hoodoo announced on their Facebook page that they plan to open Friday, Nov. 24.

