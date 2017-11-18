Free Thanksgiving meal provided for those in need in Vancouver

People in Vancouver were able to get a free Thanksgiving meal on Saturday thanks to a local business owner.

The meal was held at Smirna Christian Church on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Donnie Vercher owns Daddy D's Southern Style BBQ and puts on the annual dinner. He said they smoked 45 turkeys, 52 hams, and had all the sides to feed people on Saturday.

"Every year I decide to put on this Thanksgiving dinner the weekend before Thanksgiving to give back to the community. The community accepted us when we first brought our business to the community and this is my way of giving back to them," said Vercher.

There were also activities available including haircuts, a beauty station, eyeglasses, and other services for those in need.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.