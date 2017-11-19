Neighbors gather to celebrate Native American heritage

Visitors to a local holiday marketplace had the opportunity to learn more about Native American cultures.

The Water Resources Education Center hosted Vancouver’s annual Celebration of Native American Heritage Month on Saturday.

The marketplace featured native artists and their work.

The Native Runway also returned this year, which is a celebration of native clothing, culture, and song.

“The whole idea is to educate the public on things that people might see at a powwow but might not have any instruction on,” said Cory Samia, Educator for the Water Resources Education Center.

The Vancouver City Council made a special proclamation about Native American Cultural Heritage Month in October.

