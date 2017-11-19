Volunteers assemble 600 Thanksgiving baskets

Volunteers assembled 600 Thanksgiving baskets on Saturday at the Union Gospel Mission in Downtown Portland.

The Thanksgiving food baskets were distributed to families and individuals in need through a network of other nonprofits, churches, as well as at Union Gospel Mission.

The Thanksgiving food basket contains everything needed for a traditional meal such as vegetables, boxed stuffing, gravy mix, yams, dinner rolls and more. Each Thanksgiving basket includes a voucher for a turkey.

The food and the turkey vouchers for the Thanksgiving baskets were provided by donors as part of Union Gospel Mission's annual "Paper Turkey" online fundraising campaign.

