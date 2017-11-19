Volunteers assemble 600 Thanksgiving baskets - KPTV - FOX 12

Volunteers assemble 600 Thanksgiving baskets

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Volunteers assembled 600 Thanksgiving baskets on Saturday at the Union Gospel Mission in Downtown Portland.

The Thanksgiving food baskets were distributed to families and individuals in need through a network of other nonprofits, churches, as well as at Union Gospel Mission.

The Thanksgiving food basket contains everything needed for a traditional meal such as vegetables, boxed stuffing, gravy mix, yams, dinner rolls and more. Each Thanksgiving basket includes a voucher for a turkey.

The food and the turkey vouchers for the Thanksgiving baskets were provided by donors as part of Union Gospel Mission's annual "Paper Turkey" online fundraising campaign.

