Search suspended for missing Vancouver elk hunter

Authorities have suspended the search for a 37-year-old elk hunter reported overdue for a week in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown said Saturday night that four days of search efforts haven't turned up clues to help them locate Joel Presler, of Vancouver. He last had contact with his family on Nov. 11.

Authorities found his pickup truck Wednesday on a Forest Service road in the Forlorn Lakes area.

Nearly three feet of snow has piled up near the truck.

Presler was reported to have been in good health when he went missing and to have hunted in the area for years. Authorities don't believe he would have hiked in and camped away from his truck.

The sheriff urged caution for family and friends who planned to search for him Sunday.

