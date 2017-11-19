Deschutes Co. deputies reunite loose camel with its owner - KPTV - FOX 12

Deschutes Co. deputies reunite loose camel with its owner

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Deschutes County Sheriff's Office) (Courtesy: Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)
SISTERS, OR (KPTV) -

This might sound hard to believe, but Deschutes County deputies were called – about a camel.

That's right – a camel was on the loose in Sisters on Sunday. 

The sheriff’s office said after confirming it was indeed a camel, deputies were able to reunite it with its owner a short time later. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.