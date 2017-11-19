Silent walk of solidarity held in remembrance of road traffic victims

Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
Some children in upstate New York are asking for basic things for Christmas, such as food, clothes, and shampoo.More >
An 8-year-old Oregon girl and her mother were killed after their motor home caught fire.More >
The iconic "Portland Oregon" sign on the Stag building off Burnside has found itself in the middle of a dispute between a local brewery and the city of Portland.More >
The family of a 5-year-old boy who died after being crushed in a rotating restaurant atop a downtown Atlanta tower has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant, its owners and staff.More >
Lincoln City Police have found the body of a Gresham woman who went missing Thursday night.More >
Traffic around the Portland metro area is only getting worse, and now state officials are asking for the public’s help in finding solutions to this growing problem.More >
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit, the Forest Grove Police Department and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office for the operations over the past three months.More >
A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.More >
