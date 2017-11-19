Silent walk of solidarity held in remembrance of road traffic victims

Nearly 500 people died last year on Oregon's roads. On Sunday, there was an emotional walk of silence and solidarity held in their honor.

Mothers who lost their children to traffic accidents shared their message that one death on Oregon streets is too many.

“For my son, the train came up behind him,” said Darla Sturdy. “She saw him though, but he didn't see her.”

“When he saw Joe, it was too late. He hit him going 35 miles an hour,” said Kim Stone.

These mothers say their sons’ deaths could have been prevented.

“There's no manual for dealing with the death of a loved one,” said Stone.

Every member of their group Families for Safe Streets has a story similar to Sturdy’s and Stone’s.

The group created an exhibit to send a powerful message.

“It was a tool to make kind of these ghost images,” Stone said.

Sturdy said, “It shouldn't take people to lose someone, to get involved.”

Sturdy has been busy since her son Aaron died in 2003. She said he was hit by light rail and died on a crosswalk in Gresham.

“I’ve done a lot by myself, passed a law, changed 80 crosswalks, 45 stations,” she said. “We all need to remember our losses, like our kids and our parents.”

Those who took part in their silent walk of solidarity say that even one death on our streets is too many.



“My son died, but he's made it better and if you're going to go through it, the best thing you can do is channel it and help other people, so it doesn’t happen to them,” said Sturdy.

Organizers say nearly 500 people died last year on Oregon roads. Their goal is Vision Zero, to help prevent all traffic-related deaths. It’s something these mothers pray will become a reality.

“He believed in helping others, so I believe that I’m helping others, through him,” said Sturdy.

Sunday’s event commemorated the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

