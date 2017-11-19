Lloyd Center hosts 'Sensory Santa' event for children with autism

Children with autism were able to visit Santa on Sunday in a very special environment.

Lloyd Center Mall hosted its seventh annual “Sensory Santa” event. It allows children with autism time to sit on Santa’s lap, without all the noise and lights of the mall.

There were cookies, craft projects and of course, Santa Claus for the kids.

A spokeswoman for the mall explained why the event is so important.

“Children with autism often times have a hard time with lines, light, sound,” said Ann Grimmer, marketing director for Lloyd Center Mall. “So by holding the event prior to the mall opening and having it be a private event, we kind of take some of those elements out of the question so they can just have a really quiet, nice time with Santa.”

Santa arrives for everyone to visit this coming Wednesday.

The mall also has an indoor snowfall over the ice skating rink every afternoon.

