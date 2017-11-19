Police: Man accidentally fires shot into neighbor’s house in Woodland

Police say a man is facing charges after he accidentally shot into his neighbor's house in Woodland.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, Woodland Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Windflower Drive for a shots fired call.

When police arrived on scene, they learned a single gunshot was fired, which struck the front of a house. The bullet went through the exterior wall and continued inside the house, where it hit an interior wall, according to police.

The two people who were inside the home at the time were not injured.

Officers said a neighbor, a 54-year-old man, admitted to accidentally firing a weapon inside his own home. The bullet went through his wall and then hit his neighbor’s house.

Police say the man had been drinking. He was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on two counts of reckless endangerment.

