On the Go with Joe at the Cookie Dough Café scoop shop - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at the Cookie Dough Café scoop shop

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Joe Vithayathil
Connect
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

There's a new scoop shop in town serving sweet treats that will have customers rolling in the dough.

The Cookie Dough Café located at 120 NW 13th Ave. in Portland offers classic flavors like chocolate chip, Oreo and Monster cookie, all made with an egg-free cookie dough so the scoops are safe to eat raw.

Customers can get cookie dough scoops, including gluten-free options, or double down and enjoy a cookie dough cookie sandwich.

A post shared by Joe Vithayathil (@joevfox12) on

The business was founded in 2012 by sisters Joan Pacetti and Julia Clark, who first sold their cookie dough in supermarket dairy sections. The business has grown, with online sales across the country and the new scoop shop is the first for the company.

For more information on the Cookie Dough Café, please check out TheCookieDoughCafe.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.