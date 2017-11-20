On the Go with Joe at the Cookie Dough Café scoop shop

Visitors to a new exhibit at OMSI won’t believe their eyes.More >
Visitors to a new exhibit at OMSI won’t believe their eyes.More >
There's a new scoop shop in town serving sweet treats that will have customers rolling in the dough.More >
There's a new scoop shop in town serving sweet treats that will have customers rolling in the dough.More >
The Portland Expo Center has an event this weekend that’s the cat’s meow. The CFA International Cat Show, the nation’s biggest cat show, is in town Saturday and Sunday.More >
The Portland Expo Center has an event this weekend that’s the cat’s meow. The CFA International Cat Show, the nation’s biggest cat show, is in town Saturday and Sunday.More >
Salem on Ice, the city’s only outdoor ice rink, opens to the public Saturday.More >
Salem on Ice, the city’s only outdoor ice rink, opens to the public Saturday.More >
The Willamette Valley has struck oil – olive oil that is. This weekend, an event in Dayton is set to celebrate the Mediterranean cuisine classic.More >
The Willamette Valley has struck oil – olive oil that is. This weekend, an event in Dayton is set to celebrate the Mediterranean cuisine classic.More >
Looking for a way to satisfy the biggest of Thanksgiving appetites? It may be time to go beyond the basic bird.More >
Looking for a way to satisfy the biggest of Thanksgiving appetites? It may be time to go beyond the basic bird.More >
The holiday season is just about here, and FOX 12 has a way you can make the season brighter for many local kids.More >
The holiday season is just about here, and FOX 12 has a way you can make the season brighter for many local kids.More >
When military members return home has veterans, the transition back to civilian life can be hard. In an effort to help veterans’ homecomings, Lift For The 22 is an organization that started in Oregon that’s designed to provide free one year gym memberships to the veteran community.More >
When military members return home has veterans, the transition back to civilian life can be hard. In an effort to help veterans’ homecomings, Lift For The 22 is an organization that started in Oregon that’s designed to provide free one year gym memberships to the veteran community.More >
For a chain of doughnut shops that has only been open five years, Blue Star Donuts has become a huge name in the Portland doughnut scene.More >
For a chain of doughnut shops that has only been open five years, Blue Star Donuts has become a huge name in the Portland doughnut scene.More >
The Northwest is known for its winemaking and food scenes, so an annual event is showcasing several delicious things to taste this weekend.More >
The Northwest is known for its winemaking and food scenes, so an annual event is showcasing several delicious things to taste this weekend.More >
Nine men who showed up at a Clackamas County location looking to have sexual contact with minors were arrested as part of a sting operation called “Operation Kidsafe,” according to deputies.More >
Nine men who showed up at a Clackamas County location looking to have sexual contact with minors were arrested as part of a sting operation called “Operation Kidsafe,” according to deputies.More >
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
Deputies said they have four people in custody following an early-morning pursuit in Clackamas County.More >
Deputies said they have four people in custody following an early-morning pursuit in Clackamas County.More >
A reward is being offered to catch a pair of theft suspects caught on camera at a Fred Meyer store in Vancouver.More >
A reward is being offered to catch a pair of theft suspects caught on camera at a Fred Meyer store in Vancouver.More >
President Donald Trump on Monday promised a tax overhaul by Christmas, even as a nonpartisan tax analysis group said the Senate package would leave half of taxpayers facing higher levies by 2027.More >
President Donald Trump on Monday promised a tax overhaul by Christmas, even as a nonpartisan tax analysis group said the Senate package would leave half of taxpayers facing higher levies by 2027.More >
The suspect told detectives he had fired the shotgun before that day and he did not intend to shoot his friend, saying it was an accident.More >
The suspect told detectives he had fired the shotgun before that day and he did not intend to shoot his friend, saying it was an accident.More >