Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Nov. 20

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Monday, November 20, 2017.

It's frilly, stylish, and all up-cycled. The Portland-based clothing and shoe line Minnie Opal is making waves in the fashion world. Designer Sundari Franklin’s whimsical bohemian style is once again part of the FashioNXT design competition. To learn more about the collection, visit MinnieOpal.com, or to see more on the competition, head to FashionNXT.com/INC.

"Titanic" turns 20 this year, so to celebrate audiences can experience the critically acclaimed film in Dolby Vision at select theaters around the country. While no theaters in Oregon are showing the film, fans up for a road trip can head to one of three theaters in Washington screening the movie starting December 1. For more information or to get tickets, please go to AMCTheaters.com/Titanic.

Does the thought of cooking Thanksgiving dinner make you want to scream? Well, you should scream for ice cream! Salt and Straw put together a festive, five-course menu just in time for turkey day. To learn more, head to SaltAndStraw.com.

