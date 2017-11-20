Molly Riehl makes candy and the 'good stuff' for the holidays

For her edition of "My Favorite Dish," MORE's Molly Riehl cooked up two sweet treats.

Molly got some help in the kitchen with her mom and dad to make some dishes, not from the Riehl family but from the Flaherty family.

The recipes, which are listed below, are from Molly's fiancé's mother.

Christmas Candy:

40 saltine crackers (about 1.5 sleeves)

2 sticks butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 package (12 ounces) chocolate chips

1 cup chopped walnuts



Grease a jelly roll pan. Arrange the crackers in rows in pan. Preheat oven to 400. Melt butter, add brown sugar. Bring to a boil and boil exactly 3 minutes. Remove from heat and pour over crackers. Bake 3.5 minutes. Remove from oven. Turn off oven. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Return to oven for a few minutes to melt chocolate chips. Spread chocolate so it is sort of like frosting. While chocolate is still warm, sprinkle with chopped nuts. Freeze and then break into pieces.

The "Good Stuff."

1 can Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk

1 can evaporated milk

2/3 cup hot water with 1 soup spoon each of dry cocoa mix and instant coffee

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup Scotch whisky (or Irish whiskey!)



Mix all together. Keep refrigerated.

