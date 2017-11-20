Salt & Straw brings Thanksgiving flavors to frozen treats

Does the thought of cooking Thanksgiving dinner make you want to scream? Well, you should scream for ice cream!

Salt & Straw put together a festive, five-course menu just in time for turkey day.

The Thanksgiving Dinner of Ice Cream menu at the Portland shops includes such holiday favorites as Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Buttered Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Apple Cranberry Stuffing and Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey.

And don’t forget to leave some room. The shops are offering Spiced Goat Cheese & Pumpkin Pie ice cream for a dessert of desserts.

For more on these holiday specials, head to SaltAndStraw.com.

