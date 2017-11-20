Police searching for woman suspected of robbing downtown Portland store

Portland police are searching for a woman after they say she robbed a downtown grocery store late Monday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers from the Central Precinct responded to T and K Grocery located at 332 SW 3rd Ave. at 10:17 a.m. after receiving a report of a robbery.

After arriving at the scene, the officers said a store employee said the suspect entered the store and assaulted the employee, displaying a handgun and demanding money.

The police said that after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the store and was last seen heading north on Southwest 3rd Avenue.

Officers said the suspect is described as a black woman in her 30s standing 5 feet 10 inches tall who was wearing sunglasses, a dark-colored beanie, blue jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau’s Robbery Detail at 503-823-0405.

