Local fashion line Minnie Opal proves upcycled materials can be chic

It's frilly, stylish, and all upcycled. The Portland-based clothing and shoe line Minnie Opal is making waves in the fashion world.

Designer Sundari Devi Franklin’s whimsical bohemian style is once again part of the FashioNXT design competition.

MORE's Stephanie Kralevich spoke with Sundari about her award-winning designs.

Her looks include materials like vintage lace.

Sundari makes clothing for women sizes 2 to 22.

To learn more about the collection, visit MinnieOpal.com, or to see more on the competition, head to FashionNXT.com/INC.



