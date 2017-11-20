Local fashion line Minnie Opal proves upcycled materials can be - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Local fashion line Minnie Opal proves upcycled materials can be chic

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

It's frilly, stylish, and all upcycled. The Portland-based clothing and shoe line Minnie Opal is making waves in the fashion world.

Designer Sundari Devi Franklin’s whimsical bohemian style is once again part of the FashioNXT design competition.

MORE's Stephanie Kralevich spoke with Sundari about her award-winning designs. 

Her looks include materials like vintage lace.

Sundari makes clothing for women sizes 2 to 22. 

To learn more about the collection, visit MinnieOpal.com, or to see more on the competition, head to FashionNXT.com/INC.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.