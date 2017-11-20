Judge denies bail for MAX stabbing attack suspect

A Multnomah County judge has denied the request for bail from the man accused of stabbing three men on a MAX train in May and killing two of them.

Judge Cheryl Albrecht decided Monday to deny the request of Jeremy Christian following a hearing last Wednesday.

During that hearing, prosecutors had police recount details of the attack, which led some family members of the victims, as well as survivor Micah Fletcher, to begin sobbing and leave the courtroom.

The prosecutors also contended that Christian made statements after his arrest that he “could die in prison a happy man” knowing that he “stabbed the two (expletives) in the neck,” adding “I hope they all die.”

Attorneys for Christian, who has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges, did not call any witnesses during the hearing but did ask the judge to consider portions of the security footage from the incident as well as a report from a doctor who evaluated Christian.

Fletcher’s mother Margie Fletcher told FOX 12 Monday that the families of the victims are happy with the decision, adding that the judge “did the right thing.”

