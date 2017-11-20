Ducks land 7-foot son of NBA great Manute Bol as 2018 recruit

Bol Bol, son of the late NBA legend Manute Bol and one of the nation's top high school recruits, announced Monday that he plans to play for the Oregon Ducks. (KCTV/Meredith)

Fresh off a trip to the Final Four, the Oregon Ducks have landed one of the top recruits in the country with a legendary NBA pedigree.

In a post on The Players Tribune Monday, 18-year-old Bol Bol said he will be heading to Eugene in the fall to join the Oregon program.

Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who was considered one of the preeminent shot-blocking centers of all time in the NBA.

The teen, who played high school ball in California and Kansas, is ranked fourth in ESPN’s recruiting class for 2018. While his father dominated the paint, Bol has played much more of a perimeter game.

A post shared by Bol (@bolbol) on Nov 20, 2017 at 11:16am PST

In his post, Bol said growing up he had wanted to play at the University of Kentucky but credited recruitment meetings with Ducks assistant coach Tony Stubblefield for growing his interest in Oregon.

He also discussed how the Ducks’ coaching staff got to know his game without comparing him to his famous father.

The teen also discussed how he was impressed with the program’s social media presence and “blown away” when on his official visit, he saw the team’s Phil Knight room, showcasing the new Oregon gear being developed by Nike.

The addition of Bol gives the Ducks one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Oregon also has letters of intent from 5-star recruit Louis King out of New Jersey, as well as 4-star recruits Will Richardson of Virginia and Miles Norris of New Hampshire.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.