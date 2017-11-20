Sunshine Division preps Thanksgiving food boxes

The Portland Police Bureau's Sunshine Division is helping people get ready for Thanksgiving.

Volunteers packed up about 500 boxes of food to deliver to local low-income families Monday morning.

The Sunshine Division helps give emergency help with food and clothing all year round, and each Thanksgiving volunteers with Zupan's Markets help bring in food to deliver for turkey day.

“Many of staff here have been doing this for a decade. It’s their managers, it’s spouses and friends of managers,” Sunshine Division executive director Kyle Camberg explained. “They gather almost all of the food, they bring it down here over the weekend, they come out, they do the labor, the sweat equity. And because Zupan’s Markets it is really high-quality food as well. And so the families that have signed up with us are going to get, really, not only just an amazing amount of food but really high quality, healthy food as well."

The boxes will be delivered to 350 families Tuesday, and each box will have enough food to make a holiday meal for six to eight people.

This is the 11th year Zupan’s Markets have sponsored the program.

