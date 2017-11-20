Police: 2 injured in T-bone crash between car and semi in Beaverton

A T-bone crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down Southwest Jenkins Road in Beaverton midday Monday.

The road was closed in both directions from 158th Avenue to 170th Avenue. Beaverton police said a car and a tractor-trailer crashed near the Costco.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but officers said that person should recover.

A passenger in the car also suffered minor injuries from the airbag deployment.

Expect that Jenkins Rd will be closed between 158th and 170th for an extended amount of time while this crash is investigated.MR pic.twitter.com/l5O2YuicTD — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) November 20, 2017

The road reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

