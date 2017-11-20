Police: 2 injured in T-bone crash between car and semi in Beaver - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: 2 injured in T-bone crash between car and semi in Beaverton

A T-bone crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down Southwest Jenkins Road in Beaverton midday Monday.

The road was closed in both directions from 158th Avenue to 170th Avenue. Beaverton police said a car and a tractor-trailer crashed near the Costco.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but officers said that person should recover.

A passenger in the car also suffered minor injuries from the airbag deployment.

The road reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

