Deputies: 13-year-old arrested for manslaughter in shooting death of friend near Kelso

Scene of last month's shooting near Kelso. (KPTV) Scene of last month's shooting near Kelso. (KPTV)
KELSO, WA (KPTV) -

A 13-year-old boy is facing the charge of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of his friend near Kelso.

Emergency crews responded to the 1500 block of Carroll Road on Oct. 14 after a boy called 911 and reported that he shot his friend while playing with a gun.

Edgar Vazquez, 13, of Kelso, was found with a shotgun wound to his upper body. First responders were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Vazquez had spent a few nights with the suspect, 13-year-old Dawson A. Dunn. Vazquez and Dunn were described by investigators as friends.

Dunn told deputies he had checked the shotgun, racked the action and saw a round eject. He racked the action a second time and believed it was empty when he pointed it at Vazquez and pulled the trigger, according to investigators.

Deputies said he was “surprised” when the shotgun fired and pellets struck his friend.

Dunn told detectives he had fired the shotgun before that day and he did not intend to shoot Vazquez, saying it was an accident.

Deputies said it’s not clear why he pointed the gun at Vazquez.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday that Dunn has declined to be interviewed further under advice from his legal counsel.

Dunn was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Facility, with a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday. He was being held without bail Monday night.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

