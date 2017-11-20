Surveillance released, reward offered to catch Vancouver Fred Me - KPTV - FOX 12

Surveillance released, reward offered to catch Vancouver Fred Meyer theft suspects

Surveillance images of Fred Meyer theft suspects in Vancouver (Crime Stoppers of Oregon) Surveillance images of Fred Meyer theft suspects in Vancouver (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A reward is being offered to catch a pair of theft suspects caught on camera at a Fred Meyer store in Vancouver.

The suspects used stolen gift cards at the store on Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive in October.

The suspects are described as a younger white female and a younger black male, and they were possibly with a small female child. Surveillance images were released by investigators Monday.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case and tipsters can remain anonymous.

