Surveillance released, reward offered to catch Vancouver Fred Meyer theft suspects

Surveillance images of Fred Meyer theft suspects in Vancouver (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

A reward is being offered to catch a pair of theft suspects caught on camera at a Fred Meyer store in Vancouver.

The suspects used stolen gift cards at the store on Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive in October.

The suspects are described as a younger white female and a younger black male, and they were possibly with a small female child. Surveillance images were released by investigators Monday.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case and tipsters can remain anonymous.

