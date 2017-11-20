McCollum has 24 points to lead Portland past Memphis

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Deyonta Davis (21) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

C. J. McCollum scored 24 points and Damian Lillard added 21 points as the Portland Trail Blazers sent Memphis to its fifth straight loss with a 100-92 victory over the Grizzlies on Monday night.

Shabazz Napier added 16 points, while Noah Vonleh finished with 11 points and 18 rebounds for Portland, which won its second straight and fourth in the last five.

Mario Chalmers led Memphis with 21 points, while Tyreke Evans finished with 20. Marc Gasol had 19 points and 12 rebounds, but was 7 of 20 from the floor, part of the Grizzlies shooting 38 percent for the game, and 27 percent from outside the arc.

The teams were tied at 80 with 6:47 left after Gasol split a pair of free throws. But Jusuf Nurkic, who had 10 points, converted a 3-point play and put the Trail Blazers ahead for good.

Portland controlled the boards 60-35, including 15 on the offensive glass

Portland dominated the game in the first half, but Memphis was able to chip away at the advantage in the third quarter. A 17-7 run pulled the Grizzlies even in the latter stages of the third.

The Trail Blazers were able to retain a 72-71 lead after three.

Portland took the lead to as many as 13 in the second quarter as the Grizzlies continually misfired on their shots. Memphis was 6 of 23 in the quarter as Portland outscored Memphis 32-22 in the frame.

That allowed the Trail Blazers to hold 55-46 lead at the break as McCollum had 16 and Napier had 11.

Evans had 16 for Memphis.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard turned his ankle with just under 3 minutes left in the half after stepping on Gasol's foot. Lillard was down on the floor under the Portland basket, but eventually hobbled to the bench. Lillard came out of the second half. .The game was the first of a five-game road trip for Portland. . Portland lost to Grizzlies 98-97 earlier this month. .Vonleh's 18 rebounds were one short of his career-high 19 on April 12 last season against New Orleans.

Grizzlies: C/F Brandan Wright, who injured his right groin in Saturday's game against Houston, sat out, along with G Mike Conley, who continues to nurse a sore left Achilles tendon. . Memphis has allowed 100 points in nine of the last 10 games.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Travel to Philadelphia for a Wednesday game against the 76ers

Grizzlies: Wrap up a four-game home stand on Wednesday, hosting the Dallas Mavericks

