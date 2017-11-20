Police investigating shooting that hospitalized man in Vancouver

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in the hospital in Vancouver.

Officers responded to Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard and 97th Avenue near Walgreens at 4 p.m. Monday on the report of an assault with a weapon.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. A condition update was not released, but police said the man had to undergo surgery.

The Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Nobody had been arrested as of Monday night and no further information was released by police about the case or a suspect.

