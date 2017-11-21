Police: Suspect armed with knives arrested after Taser, bean bags used by Salem officers

A man armed with two knives was arrested after Salem officers used bean bags and a Taser to take him into custody, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with two men inside looking at a home on the 4100 block of Sunray Avenue South at 11:10 a.m. Monday.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Albany.

When officers arrived, they said two men walked away from the area toward Browning Avenue South and then Kurth Street.

One of the men, identified as 47-year-old Randolph Dean Murie, reached into his pocket, pulled out two large knives, turned toward the officers and began to make threats, according to police.

Officers said he continue his threatening behavior and made stabbing movements toward his neck with both knives, causing cuts to his neck.

A Taser was used, but police said it was ineffective, so bean bag rounds were fired to try to get Murie to surrender.

Police said Murie again tried to run away, so a Taser was used again and he was taken into custody.

Murie was treated at the hospital before being booked into the Marion County Jail. He was arrested on various charges including felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, possession and distribution of methamphetamine and a parole violation warrant.

Salem police said they are no longer searching for the second suspect, but did not provide any additional details.

