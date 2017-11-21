Police investigating back-to-back burglaries in downtown Salem one day apart

Back-to-back break-ins in Salem happened just a day apart heading into the weekend.

A popular gym and a Mexican restaurant in the downtown area were burglarized, but one of the businesses is suffering far worse than the other.

On Saturday morning, employees at Physiq Fitness discovered a mess of broken glass.

The gym has surveillance cameras that caught a burglary suspect beelining toward the front desk, but he didn't make off with much.

Jake Hales, the manager at the Mill Street location, said there was only $100 inside of the two cash registers stolen.

“This is the first time. We’re a gym. We don’t sell anything besides smoothies,” said Hales, in reference to how little cash there was in the register.

It was a different story a mile away at Casa Rojas.

The owner, Jorge Jimenez, is trying to make up thousands of dollars in lost electronics in his burglary overnight Thursday.

“That is money that we work hard for. So I just hope he or she, or whatever, or them… they can use it for a good cause, you know,” he said.

They’d also have video of the burglars, Jimenez said, but their surveillance system was stolen.

“It’s bad because things like this really hurt business like this, you know. Small business,” Jimenez said.

Salem police told FOX 12 they’ve been dealing with a lot of burglaries lately, but they’re unsure whether or not it’s the same people behind them.

