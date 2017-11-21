Elizabeth Dinh makes pastry for her favorite dish

For her edition of "My Favorite Dish," Elizabeth Dinh made a Vietnamese-French meat-filled puff pastry.

Elizabeth made the dish, with a recipe from her mother-in-law, at Tan Tan Cafe & Delicatessen in Beaverton.

Below is the full recipe for Mama Nguyen’s Pate Chaud.



Ingredients:

2 packages of Frozen Puff pastry dough (like Pepperidge Farms)

1 pound ground pork

(I’m estimating these next amounts off top of my head)

1 small yellow or white onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic salt

tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 egg mixed with a little water for egg wash (and have a brush ready)

1 fork for design on pastry.

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix meat and seasonings in large bowl.

With defrosted puff pastries, cut into rectangular pieces that can be folded in half.

Scoop about 1 tbsp of meat mixture into pastry pieces.

Brush inner edges with egg wash lightly. Fold over and press the three sides with fork for design.

Brush egg wash on top of the pastries.

On parchment paper (or cooking spray) on baking sheet, bake the pasties in oven. Cook time is about 25-35 minutes.

