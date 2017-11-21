Deputies ID 77-year-old Albany woman hit, killed while getting n - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies ID 77-year-old Albany woman hit, killed while getting newspaper

Posted: Updated:
ALBANY, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies have identified a 77-year-old woman who was hit by a truck and killed while getting her newspaper Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Seven Mile Lane near Columbus Street in the Albany area at 6:39 a.m.

Investigators said Anna Dirkje Evan was walking across the street from her house to pick up her newspaper when she was hit by a 2012 Dodge Ram.

Evan was in the middle of the road when she was struck by the eastbound truck, according to investigators. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old driver from Albany told deputies he was driving to work when the collision occurred. Deputies said the driver has been cooperative with the investigation and there is no indication drugs or alcohol were involved in this case.

“This is an unfortunate incident for all involved and deputies are still investigating the factors involved in the crash,” according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. 

The Albany Police Department, Linn County Road Department and the Albany Fire Department also responded to the crash.

