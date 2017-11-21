Burglary suspect arrested after deputies respond to alarm at Camping World in Wood Village

A burglary suspect was arrested after deputies responded to an alarm at Camping World in Wood Village.

The alarm went off at the business on the 24000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

During their search of the property, deputies located and arrested 31-year-old Chad Leslie Southwell.

Southwell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including trespassing, theft, burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by K-9 teams from the Portland Police Bureau and Hillsboro Police Department.

