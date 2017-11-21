Shots fired investigation in NE Portland put Roseway Heights School on lockout

A shots fired investigation in a northeast Portland neighborhood put Roseway Heights K-8 School on lockout Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the scene on the 7300 block of Northeast Siskiyou Street at around 10:55 a.m.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

Roseway Heights was placed on a temporary lockout, which was lifted by 11:20 a.m. Police said preliminary information showed the incident did not occur at or in the school.

Officers canvassed the area, but said no victims were found and there was no evidence of a crime scene.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.