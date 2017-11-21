Police asking for public’s help in identifying suspects in Oregon City robbery, fraud case

Police officers in Oregon City are asking for the public’s help in finding two men after a vehicle was broken into and credit cards were stolen after the stolen cards were used in several places around the area.

According to the Oregon City Police Department, someone broke into a vehicle in a residential area on Division Street on November 11.

Surveillance images then show the two men, one of whom was accompanied by a woman, using the stolen credit cards in multiple locations in Clackamas County and Multnomah County.

The first suspect is described as a white man around 30 years old with a stocky build who was seen wearing blue jeans, a gray Carhart hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as a white man around 30 years old with a medium build who was seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket with red sleeves.

Officers said the suspects were seen leaving two different stores in a dark-colored Dodge Dakota pickup with a matching-colored canopy shell.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or with information about the robbery is asked to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503-496-1616.

