ODOT: Part of Hwy 30 will reopen ‘soon’ after extended Eagle Creek Fire closure

The Oregon Department of Transportation offered a media tour Tuesday to a closed section of Highway 30 that will soon reopen following the Eagle Creek Fire.

ODOT would not say exactly when the road will reopen, only offering a timeline of “soon” and an estimate in the next few days.

The fire broke out in September and the road has remained closed as crews remove unsafe trees and rocks through the burn area.

ODOT officials said they are also using the closure opportunity to do other routine maintenance along the road, such as clearing out ditches and making repairs.

Roughly six miles of the highway will reopen between Larch Mountain Road and Bridal Veil Falls.

The road between Bridal Veil Falls and Ainsworth State Park will remained closed, with ODOT’s Columbia River Gorge maintenance manager adding a great deal of work remains through that stretch.

Part of Historic Highway 30 will be reopening soon after 11 weeks of closure due to the #EagleCreekFire. We got a tour from ODOT today pic.twitter.com/pcyCSjjP0m — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 21, 2017

During the tour, portions of the burn scar were visible, and there was at least one small, fire-related landslide blocking a trail at Shepperd’s Dell.

Two trails will reopen with the highway: Latourell Falls and Bridal Veil Falls. Other trails will remain closed.

Hard to see through the leaves, but there’s a small slide covering a trail here at Shepperd’s Dell. ODOT says it’s fire-related pic.twitter.com/gdGgzntSku — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 21, 2017

Spokespeople for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Parks also attended the tour, offering a warning that people will need to heed to trail closure signs when the road reopens, and also stay on the trails that are open.

As for the popular Multnomah Falls Lodge, which also remains closed, a spokeswoman for the Forest Service said the goal is to reopen the lodge before the new year.

We also spoke to the owner of Bridal Veil Lodge Bed and Breakfast. It’s been tough for the biz, but ODOT has let some guests come stay here pic.twitter.com/FZW61d2vTD — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 21, 2017

The Eagle Creek Fire started Sept. 2 and burned nearly 49,000 acres. A 15-year-old boy from Vancouver is accused of starting the fire with fireworks.

