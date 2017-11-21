Thanksgiving citations: Tualatin police give drivers turkeys ins - KPTV - FOX 12

Thanksgiving citations: Tualatin police give drivers turkeys instead of tickets

Drivers who thought they might be getting a ticket in Tualatin instead got a surprise: A Thanksgiving turkey.

Tualatin Police Department officers who stopped drivers for minor violations on Tuesday handed those drivers a turkey instead of a ticket.

The turkey giveaway was made possible through donations from the Tualatin Community Police Foundation.

“Tualatin officers wanted to take the opportunity to put a smile on people's faces and brighten their day by giving back to the community,” according to a statement from the department.

One driver told police their family planned to cook a turkey and serve it to the homeless, so they were grateful to receive a second turkey to serve their own family on Thanksgiving. 

