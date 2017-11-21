Police searching for poacher who shot black tail deer east of Siletz

Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a poacher who shot a deer and left it to waste.

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division in Newport responded to Gravel Creek Road near Horner Ranch on Nov. 3. The location is about 25 miles east of Siletz.

A black tail buck was found dead. The deer appeared to have been shot the previous night and was left with no meat taken.

A reward up to $500 is being offered in this case by the Oregon Hunters Association through the Turn-in-Poachers (TIP) program for information leading to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

Information can be reported to the TIP hotline at 800-452-7888 or Oregon State Police dispatchers at 541-776-6111.

