Darkly-comic drama ‘Three Billboards’ a must-see

A new darkly comedic drama hitting theaters this holiday weekend is a film our executive producer said is “a must see.”

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" stars Sam Rockwell, Oscar-nominated actor Woody Harrelson and Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand.

It tells the story of the conflict between the mother of a murder victim in a small Missouri town and the police department which she feels has not done enough to solve the crime.

MORE's Executive Producer Janie Rios screened the film and said it was one of the best films she has seen this year.

She said it was very thought-provoking and that Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand both deserve Oscars for their roles. She gave the film five out of five stars.

For more information, including where you can see the movie in Portland, head to ThreeBillboardsTheMovie.com.

