Pixar’s ‘Coco’ hits theaters in time for Thanksgiving

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Pixar has a new film out for the whole family.

The Day of the Dead comes alive in "Coco," a movie about family, music and legacy.

The film has already set box office records in Mexico, and opens in the U.S. Wednesday, with early screenings Tuesday night.

“Coco” tells the story of a young boy, voiced by newcomer Anthony Gonzalez, whose dream is to be a musician like his idol Ernesto, played by Benjamin Bratt.

The film also stars Gael Garcia Bernal, comedians Alanna Ubach and Gabriel Iglesias and the legendary Edward James Olmos.

MORE's Executive Producer Janie Rios screened the film and said it was a beautiful story the whole family can enjoy.

She added that she may or may not have shed a tear or two and highly recommends this great addition to the Pixar franchise.

For more information on the film, including links to get tickets, head to Disney.com/Coco.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.