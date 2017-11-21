App called ‘Tinder for the elite’ comes to Portland

It's been called, "Tinder for the elite" and "the Harvard of dating apps," but is there more to "The League" than just extreme exclusivity?

The app just launched in Portland, and spokesperson Meredith Davis explained that the invite-only first class had 500 users.

Davis said the league is private, isolating users from connections they have on other social networks like Facebook and LinkedIn. She said it also de-prioritizes “flakiness” and offers a concierge to serve as a “wingman” or a “wing-woman” sharing pointers and advice.

Davis also offered advice for users on other dating apps, including being active and asking a lot of questions to other users.

For users interested in joining “the League,” there's a weekly draft during which more users are added.

To download the app and apply to join, check out TheLeague.com.

