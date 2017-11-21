Police: Another suspect in Salem homicide arrested after chase in Clackamas Co.

Scene from the end of a chase in Clackamas County early Tuesday morning. (KPTV)

Another suspect in a Salem homicide investigation was arrested after an early morning chase in Clackamas County on Tuesday.

A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull over a truck on Stafford Road in West Linn, but the driver did not stop.

Deputies said there was a warrant out for the owner of the truck.

A chase ensued through several side streets and law enforcement blocked the entrance to Interstate 205 to keep the suspect off the highway.

Spike strips were deployed and a PIT maneuver was performed, causing the pickup to crash into a traffic circle barrier.

Deputies said four people were taken into custody. The Salem Police Department later confirmed one of those people was 36-year-old Zachary Joseph Urton.

Urton was identified by detectives as a suspect in the death investigation of 37-year-old Kenny Kalugin.

Kalugin was found dead in a vehicle in an alley on the 1800 block of Liberty Street Northeast on Nov. 10.

Jose Ricardo Barboza-Manzo, 21, was previously arrested on charges including aggravated murder in the case. Vanessa Garcia-Beiza, 24, was then arrested and charged with murder and robbery in connection with the case.

Urton was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on an unrelated parole violation warrant. Additional charges include attempt to elude a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the jail website.

Police said the investigation is continuing and no other details were immediately released.

*This story was corrected to reflect a third arrest in the homicide investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.